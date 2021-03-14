General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: My News GH

NDC won the 2020 election hands down – Hannah Bissiw claims

National Womens Organizer of the NDC Dr. Hannah Bissiw

National Womens Organizer of the NDC Dr. Hannah Bissiw says her party won the 2020 elections but was stolen by Jean Mensah for Akufo-Addo.



In a no-holds-barred interview, she also claimed that Jerry John Rawlings delinked himself from the National Democratic Congress in his last days on earth to afford the party the opportunity to grow.



There were reports and grapevine information also suggested that Rawlings had not want anything to do with the NDC because he had been disrespected and his suggest thrown to the wind.



But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, Hannah Bissiw indicated that Rawlings laid back because he wanted to give the party an opportunity to grow without his influence. Through this, the NDC managed to win the 2020 election.



“The NDC is a formidable force. Our founder in his last years did not…delinked a bit of his romantic relationship with the party so that we can grow,” she said.



She indicated that the perception that the NDC is losing steam is unfounded and that the party has grown over the years.



“NDC is a very strong party, I sit here and I don’t believe that we lost the 2020 election. Jean Mensa unless we those who want to turn our eyes to the other side. It’s obvious that she is an appointee of the NPP and not a neutral person.



She cannot say that she worked with her own conviction. She herself cannot believe in what she did. Ask me why? The why was the reason why she run faster than Usain Bolt when she was asked to take the witness box,” the women’s organizer said in an interview restreamed by MyNewsGh.com.



Hannah Bissiw indicated that if she was the EC and had such a big opportunity to clear doubts from the minds of Ghanaians, she would have taken it gracefully and made the people of Ghana aware of what the issues were.



