NDC will win 2024 based on its strength and not NPP’s weakness – NDC chairman

Politics of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ernest Afayam, Nhyiaeso Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is optimistic his party will win the 2024 polls and subsequently form the next government.



He indicates that the victory of the NDC will not be because of how unpopular the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is but as a result of the strength of the opposition party.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com, he noted the NDC has been attractive and the only hope for Ghanaians as the ruling NPP has been exposed on the lies they told to win power.



“The NDC is now attractive wherever you go. Ghanaians have now seen through the lies of the NPP and all the false hopes and promises they made to Ghanaians.”



“Which sector of the economy have they made better? I want someone to show me superior and compelling figures… they have just failed. Listening to the finance minister during the mid-year budget review, he was just revising figures they themselves told Ghanaians they will achieve. If this is not failure, what is it’ he wondered.



Afayam believes that the NDC while in opposition is working hard to endear itself to the Ghanaians and will win the 2024 elections on merit.



“While in opposition Ghanaians now appreciate the NDC more and we have been working too. We will win the 2024 elections on merit and not just because the NPP is unpopular. Yes, indeed they have become unpopular, but the NDC is now very attractive”, he stressed.



Ghana goes to the polls in 2024 to elect a new crop of leadership for the country with the NDC presenting former President John Dramani Mahama and the NPP now going through processes to elect a flagbearer.



The ruling NPP is yet to hold its flagbearer contest and choose someone for the 2024 polls out of the 10 aspirants who have gone through vetting.