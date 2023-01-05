NDC will lose election 2024 should they settle on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate – Analyst

Politics of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A political analyst, Mr, William Owusu Ansah, has predicted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), should forget about the election of 2024 should former president John Dramani Mahama settles on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman as his running mate.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that that decision would give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a greater chance of winning the 2024 presidential election.



He was responding to a revelation by a Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, that Mr. Mahama would keep the former education minister as his running mate.



However, the analyst believes that if the NDC settles for Jane Mensah by mistake, they should forget about victory in 2024.



Mr. Owusu Ansah said the party must settle on someone else and forget about the female politician, no matter what she might have contributed to the party politically.



”The NPP will jubilate should Prof. Jane Opku Agyemang be selected as running mate. That would be a mistake by the NDC.”



According to him, the NDC’s history does not support the retention of a running mate in an election.