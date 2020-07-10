Politics of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC vows to stop EC from registering SHS students

Chaos at voter registration centres as applicants disregard coronavirus protocols

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice it will not allow the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to continue registering final year Senior High School (SHS) students in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



A member of the party’s communication team, Brogya Genfi, in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on 3FM’s Community Connect Friday, said the NDC will by midday stop the ongoing process.



“I am telling you that we are going to stop the process, we will not allow it to go on,” he threatened.



The EC Thursday announced at an emergency IPAC meeting that it will deploy officials to the various SHSs to register eligible students who are currently in school.



The announcement did not go down well with the opposition NDC, but the exercise took off Friday morning on some campuses our news team visited.



The contention of the NDC communicator is that the EC is registering people based on its discretion and in contradiction to what the laws says.



Mr. Genfi, though convinced the NDC can stop the process, will not disclose whether or not they were going to do so lawfully.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.