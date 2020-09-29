Politics of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

NDC spells out conditions Peace FM must meet before it returns to Kokrokoo show

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has requested a meeting with management, host and production team of Peace FM to enable them( the NDC and Peace FM) resolve the issues for which the NDC boycotted the station’s flagship political programme, Kokrooko, before it can resume appearing on the show.



In a letter dated 25th September, 2020 and signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC acknowledged the conciliatory tone of a letter Peace FM had written to it, noting that the NDC holds no grudges against the station or its mother company, Despite Media, and has therefore continued to work with it to deepen democracy and good governance through discourse on the media.



“In view of your request (that we resume appearing on Kokrooko), I wish to humbly invite the management of the station, the host and production team of the “kookrooko” show to a meeting with the leadership of the NDC and the National Communications Bureau of the Party, to discuss and amicably resolve the issue of unfair paneling that occasioned our boycott of the show,” the letter said.



In May this year, the NDC boycotted the Kokrooko Show citing unfair panelling and lack of mutual respect. But the management last week wrote a letter to the NDC appealing for an amicable resolution to the matter so that the NDC can resume being part of the show.





