NDC primaries: Kojo Bonsu files nomination forms

Politics of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

One of the aspiring presidential candidates in the upcoming National Democratic (NDC) presidential election, Kojo Bonsu, has filed his nomination to contest.



The former mayor of Kumasi filed his nomination on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.



Kojo Bonsu performed the Adowa dance upon filing his nomination.



According to Rainbow Radio’s Fiffii Ankoma, he was ushered in by an entourage similar to royalty.



Kojo Bonsu believes that if he is elected as the party’s flagbearer, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will have an easier time winning the 2024 elections.



He argued that being Ashanti would bring the NDC a large number of votes, and that party delegates should consider him in the upcoming primaries.



Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, filed his nomination to contest. His nomination was filed on his behalf by his campaign manager Prof. Joshua Alabi.



Ernest Kobea, a Ghanaian businessman living in the United Kingdom, has also filed his nomination.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former finance minister, is expected to file his nomination on Thursday, March 23, 2023.