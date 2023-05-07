NDC parliamentary primaries: Anti-gay coalition backs Sam George, 6 other NDC MPs

General News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has urged delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to retain seven parliamentarians of the party in the May 13, 2023, primaries.



According to the group, the seven Members of Parliament (MP) must be retained because of their efforts to get the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, (anti-LGBTQI+ bill), passed, myjoyonline.com reports.



In a statement issued by its executive secretary, Moses Foh-Amoaning, the coalition added that NDC delegates owe it to Ghanaians to keep said MPs as their candidates because of their work to save the culture of the nation.



“The coalition publicly prays for them to be maintained in their constituencies as Members of Parliament to continue their godly works for their constituency and the nation.



“Therefore, we ask all delegates within the constituencies of these Honourable Members of Parliament to vote massively to keep them in their seat as they help steer the passage of this all-important Bill,” parts of the statement is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



“We are enjoined by the Holy Scripture in Nehemiah 2:18 and encouraged by Zachariah 4:6-9, that by the help of the Lord and the joint-support of all and sundry, victory shall be secured for these Seven Honourable Members of Parliament,” it added.



The MPs are Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram; Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, MP forHo West; Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, and Helen Adjoa Ntoso, MP for Krachi East.



The rest include Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, MP for La Dadekotopon; Della Sowah, MP for Kpando and Alhasan Sayibu Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North.



The Parliament of Ghana is expected to debate and pass the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBTQI bill).



This is after the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee presented the final draft of the bill, which was sponsored by a group of bi-partisan legislators led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, to the plenary.



If the bill is passed, persons who engage in anti-LGBTQI activities as well as those who advocate for the acceptance of these activities in Ghana are likely to be punished.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











IB/FNOQ