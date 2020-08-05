General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC leads NPP by eight percent in June results of Ghana Election Poll

NDC and NPP flags

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) would lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) by eight percent if the December 2020 elections were held today, according to the first wave of results of the Ghana Election Poll conducted online via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI from May 1 through to June 30.



48% of Ghanaians surveyed in the Ghana Election Poll think the NDC would win the election if it were held today, while 40% think the NPP will win. 12% think none of the two major parties stands a chance of winning the election if it were held today.



The result only reflects the opinion of Ghanaians as to the winner of the election if it were held today and not which party they personally would vote for. Per the result, none of the parties would garner the over 50% vote to clinch victory if the election were held today.



Out of the weighted sample of 792 adults, a lot more males (50.3%) voted for the NDC, as compared to the NPP (41.3%). Similarly, females voted for the NDC by 45.2% as compared to 39.9% for the NPP.









Meanwhile, the NPP appears to win the hearts of young people between the ages of 20 and 39, while the NDC wins the heart of people from the age of 40 years and above. Also, the NDC would likely win the Greater Accra Region, while the NPP would win the Ashanti Region if the elections were held today.









Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 3.482%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7).



Seven questions were asked in the first wave of the Ghana Election Poll and their corresponding results would be published within the next three weeks. The questions include:

• Do you plan to vote in the 2020 election?

• If the December 2020 elections were to be held today, which party do you feel will win?

• Do you think Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his promises well enough to deserve re-election?

• Do you think former President John Mahama deserves to return as President of Ghana?

• Do you think it is time to vote another party into power apart from the NDC and NPP?

• Do you feel there is a possibility of vote-rigging in the 2020 election?

• Who are you planning to vote for if the 2020 elections were held today?



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Click here to take part in the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.