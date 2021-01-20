NDC lawyers playing theatrics, seeking to delay petition process - Oppong Nkrumah

Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah speaks for the president on the 2020 election petition

A spokesperson for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election petition, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has described as theatrics, the moves by the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, represented by his lawyers, to delay the judicial process.



He said that their attempt is to command some media spectacle and drag the petition longer than it should ordinarily last, with the aim of maintaining the relevance of John Mahama in the National Democratic Party (NDC).



This, he added, will give him the urge over other candidates so that he can still run for the presidency in 2024, on the ticket of the NDC.



“On the first day when we came, our colleagues on the other side started off with an interlocutory application, asking for leave to go and amend. Therefore, they started delaying the 42 days clock. That was granted.



“The afternoon before we appeared in court, they filed another interlocutory application. Because our colleagues are seeking to delay the process and get a media spectacle ongoing for months, all they are doing is theatrics in the Chamber, seeking to delay the time,” he said.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was speaking to a section of the media at the Supreme court after proceedings for the Tuesday, January 20, 2021 hearing ended.



He explained that the continuous ‘theatrics’ by his colleagues on the other side is ridiculous and shows how uncertain they are about what they are seeking from the court.



He added that the impression being created by lawyers for John Mahama that they do not have witness statements yet is untenable since they have had enough time to put it together.



“They are continuously trying to put impediments in the way of the proceedings. Nobody chose witnesses for him. Mr. Mahama listed five people that he had as witnesses and that presupposes that he knows who they are and what they are going to say as witnesses on his behalf.



“Today, when the court said that by this date they should bring their witnesses statements, now they are saying the time is too short and that they are being rushed. From 30th of December when they filed their petition till today and they don’t have a draft of witness statements? This is ridiculous!” he exclaimed.



John Mahama is in court challenging the results of the 2020 election by the Electoral Commission which announced Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the elections.



Although Mahama never conceded defeat, it did not stop Nana Akufo-Addo from being sworn into office for the second time as president.