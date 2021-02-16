You are here: HomeNews2021 02 16Article 1181686

General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021



NDC lawyer courts trouble as #AyineForContempt tops social media trends

A social media campaign has been launched to get National Democratic Congress Congress Legal Team Member, Lawyer Dominic Ayine cited for contempt over a comment he has made about the supreme court’s ruling on an application by the petitioner in the 2020 presidential Election Petition.

The petitioner, John Dramani Mahama today, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, had an application to reopen his case to enable him subpoena the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensa; dismissed by the court.

Reacting to the court's ruling in a press conference at the Supreme Court premise, Mr Ayine said "for the court to rule against our plea to subpoena Jean Adukwei Mensa is tantamount to a predetermined agenda to rule the case against the petitioner."

According to some social media users, the statement by Mr Ayine was contemptuous and thus he must explain to the bench why he should not be punished.

“For your information, the supreme court is a court of law and not the court of public opinion to be making wild allegations against the judges. Dr. Ayine is a disgrace #AyineForContempt,” @Melo_mylo wrote in a tweet.

Another twitter user, @MaameThis adding her voice to the campaign also wrote “The Supreme Court has to hold Dominic Ayine to a higher standard. He served as Attorney General before and must definitely set a better example. Patapaa no ad??so. He has to answer for the misguided utterances today. #AyineForContempt.”

Already Mr Dominic Ayine has been reprimanded by the head of the Supreme Court Panel, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah over what he said was disrespectful body language exhibited towards the bench.

