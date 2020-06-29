Politics of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

NDC launches 'operation guaranty ten' ahead voters registration

The National Democratic Congress, NDC in the Northern Region has launched a campaign to mobilize its members to register and guarantee for others during the upcoming new voter registration exercise by the electoral commission.



Dubbed “operation guaranty ten” is to urge NDC members in the region to come out in their numbers to participate in the voter registration exercise scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



They have therefore advised all party members and sympathizers who have the required documents needed for the registration to spend time after registering to guaranty members without the documents. Constituency executives have also been tasked to mobilize members in their constituencies to register.



Each registrant, the NDC said is expected to guaranty ten people before leaving the registration centre. This is to make sure that, no NDC sympathizer is left out of the exercise.



Addressing the press Sunday afternoon, Northern regional chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila warned that, the region will not take any excuses of faulty machines and or shortage of forms from the electoral commission during the exercise. He noted that majority of people in the region are farmers and would want to register in time and go back to their farms.



“What I also want to appeal is this, electoral commission please listen to my advice, and we don’t want you to bring us empty machines we are farmers, we are from bush, we are coming to register and go back to farming, this is farming season. Please don’t bring us empty machines and say that there are no forms or machine spoil if machine spoil we will spoil ourselves”, Chairman Mobila said.



He indicated that the NDC has accepted the ruling by the Supreme Court on the new voter register and had no option than to take part in the exercise.



“We have agreed, we can’t do otherwise than to accept government policy, but please my 18 constituencies, gives us good machines without failure” he added.



On his part, Northern regional secretary of NDC, Yakubu Abdul Salam noted that the NDC is prepared and would join the cue while observing the safety protocols of COVID-19 till the last member is registered. He added that the NDC is ready and would register its members in excess of 17 million, 4 million higher than the expected number of 13 million by the electoral commission.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.