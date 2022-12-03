NDC is the only party in the world with a disability desk - Ofosu-Ampofo claims

Politics of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the oppositions National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said that the party is the only one in the world with a dedicated disability desk.



He explained that this is testament of the fact that the NDC has a special love for Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs).



The NDC Chairman made this known in an official statement to mark the International Day of People Living With Disabilities.



“The creation of the NDC National Disability Desk in June 2020 is a testament that Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and the NDC shall always stay true with the Disability Community in GHANA and with specific emphasis on the Disability Community within the NDC.



“NDC as the only Political party in the world with a National Disability Desk goes to emphasize our love for People Living with Disabilities and respect for minority interests,” he said.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo also expressed his support for PWDs in the country, adding the need for them to be recognized.



“Disability is not inability but it is just a state of mind. As the world all over celebrates the International Day of People Living with Disabilities, Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and his Campaign Team wish to affirm that we SHALL stand with you always.



“We stand with you as the world stands with you as almost 12.5% of Ghanaians are Persons Living with Disabilities according to the 2020 Population and Housing Census report,” he added.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb cannot independently verify the claims of Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo.