NDC is 'an all action' party; NPP full of slogans – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has descended on the Akufo-Addo's government by describing it as sloganeering.



According to him, the government since assuming office in 2017 has done nothing but put out slogans upon slogans.



“This government is just sloganeering”, he said.



He noted that the government has put out all manner of slogans such as ‘one this one that, one constituency one that, one million one that, among others.



“Like one of their own said, the party is full of talkers and no action,” Mr Mahama emphasised.



He added that the NDC is a party of all action and “when I was in government, you all saw the actions in the road sector and the health sector.”



Speaking to delegates at the Trobu Constituency, as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region, the former president said taxation has become commonplace for this government which promised to produce more and tax less.



He said the NPP is now on a taxation spree after promising to move the country from taxation to production.



The president recently assented to three newly passed tax bills passed by parliament on Friday, 31 March 2023. The Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022; the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022 are meant to rake in GHS4 billion for the country annually.



Their passage was critical to getting the IMF board's approval to access the Fund's US$3 billion extended credit facility to bail out the economy.



Touching on the taxes Mr Mahama noted “Prices at the various supermarkets have skyrocketed; the government has reneged on its promise of moving away from taxation to production, to the extent that even betting is taxed".



"Almost everything is taxed now,” he bemoaned.



He blamed the economic crisis on the Akufo-Addo government's voracious appetite for borrowing.



“The country wouldn’t have been in this economic mess if the government had not engaged in excessive borrowing. We are now seeking debt forgiveness from external creditors,” Mr Mahama said