Politics of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

NDC 'genderpreneurs'; don't abuse the gender card - Atik Mohammed on Mahama's running mate

General Secretary of the People's National Convention, Atik Mohammed

Embattled General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has cautioned politicians and Ghanaians to stop playing ''gender politics'' with the selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate of former President, John Dramani Mahama.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Executive Committee and Council of Elders unanimously endorsed the learned Prof. as Mahama's Running Mate.



The NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama lauded the party executives for going for the Professor and also described her as a ''distinguished scholar and role model''.



Following the Running Mate choice of the NDC, there has arisen heated debate over whether or not she will make a difference by helping Mr. Mahama win the 2020 general elections.



With some arguing on the lines of her track record saying she set a bad precedence in Ghana's education sector as former Education Minister, others believe the NDC Running Mate being a woman will boost Mr. Mahama's chances in the upcoming Presidential elections.



But speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Atik Mohammed warned against playing the gender card with Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



According to him, it is a gender equalization abuse for any person to suggest she being a Running Mate is to empower women in the country.







Labeling those critics as ''genderpreneurs'', Atik said ''those who want to abuse the gender card should take their time . . . I don't think there is any political party in this country that is anti-women. In fact, if anything at all, the record of the NDC does not vindicate them when it comes to empowerment of women".



"That's how the enterpreneurship will work for the genderpreneurs. If they don't reduce it to only women, it won't work and I'm saying that is hypocrisy. If you support the woman (Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang) because you feel she is intelligent, I have no issue but don't make it look as if that choice (her selection) is a way of empowering women in a manner that has never been done before," he stated.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.