Source: Peace FM

NDC elects Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben North

The National Democratic Congress flag

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected a 42-year-old Pharmacy Technician, Mr. Sampson Oti Boateng, as its Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben North for the December 7 polls.



He defeated a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akim in the Rawlings administration, Mr Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, by 316 to 229.



The total votes cast were 544, of which four were rejected. In all, 549 delegates were expected to cast their votes but one could not make it.



Mr. Boateng was declared the winner by an official of the Electoral Commission (EC), Miss Dorcas Akoto Donkor, after the elections in Koforidua.



The NDC held its parliamentary primaries in 2019, but some of the constituencies, including New Juaben North, had their elections rescheduled.



Gratitude



Mr. Boateng expressed his gratitude to the delegates, as well as his contender for a decent and incident-free election despite the delay in organising the primary.



He challenged the supporters of the party to continue to remain united and work very hard to snatch the seat from the NPP at the December polls.



"My victory today is not for me alone but the entire NDC family in the constituency. We have to bury our differences and forge ahead in unity to win the seat from the NPP at this year's general election," he said.



According to him, the electorate were tired of NPP and he was hopeful that they would vote massively for him this time round.



“I will beat the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament for the area, Nana Adjei Boateng, because the electorate are tired of him and he has failed to improve the living conditions of the people in the constituency," he added.



Strong campaign



The NDC parliamentary candidate said the 2020 elections would be a contest of hard work and ideas, hence the rank and file of the party ought to be ready to campaign vigorously to bring the party back to power.



He urged the party members to personalise the campaign and make it a point to personally convince people to vote for the NDC.



“We must be ready to work hard, go out and sell the good news of the NDC and the policies of John Dramani Mahama to the electorate,” he said.





