NDC elections: ‘Stinking and filthy monies could not buy victory for the scavengers’ – Anyidoho

Politics of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has reacted to the re-election of Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw and George Opare Addo as the National Women’s Organizer and National Youth Organizer of the party, respectively.



In a tweet shared on Sunday, December 11, 2022, Koku Anyidoho said that the results of the NDC women's and youth's elections give hope to the party.



He added that the victory of Dr Hannah Bissiw and Opare Addo shows that the party’s delegate could not be bribed.



“Yesterday’s NDC Youth & Women's Wings election results give me hope: the ill-gotten, stinking, & filthy monies could not buy victory for the scavengers & hijackers,” parts of the tweet read.



Koku Anyidoho went on to predict that the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, will lose his national chairmanship bid in the upcoming national elections.



“A week hence, we would have gotten rid of Asiedu-Nketiah, & NDC will begin to shine again. Revo Revo,” he said.



Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw and George Opare Addo fought off competition from Margaret Ansei and Yaw Brogya Genfi to retain their positions at the 10th NDC Women and Youth Conference, which was held at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast.



The party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, and the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



Yesterday’s NDC Youth & Womens Wings election results gives me hope: the, ill-gotten, stinking & filthy monies cld NOT buy victory for the scavengers & hijackers. A week hence, we would have gotten rid of Asiedu-Nketiah, & NDC will begin to shine ✨ again. Revo Revo ???????????? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) December 11, 2022

