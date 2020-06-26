Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC doesn’t believe in intellectuals like NPP – Dumelo

The National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo says the NDC do not believe much in intellectuals.



To him, the NDC is a party for the people at the grassroots and does things using the buttom-up approach to people management, and not top-bottom decision making.



“A lot of the NDC members are for lack of a better expression, people down there which are the masses, because we don’t believe a lot in intellectuals and so on and so forth like some other people do believe in,” Dumelo said on Citi TV’s Face to Face programme.



When asked by the host if the NDC does not want intellectuals in the party, the actor explained that as social democrats, they, the NDC “do have intellectuals and we believe in them but we start from the bottom-up but others start with up-bottom”.



He added: “We deal with everybody but we start from the base up. NDC is the party for everybody. We just don’t set any criteria.”



Dumelo believes his party will win the December polls and he will snatch the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat from the incumbent MP with a 54% vote margin which will rubbish the claims that the seat has always been for the ruling NPP.



“I disagree with people saying that [Ayawaso West Wuogon] is traditionally NPP. We won in 1992 and 1996 but we have come close to winning it, especially in 2012. In 2004 and 2008 we came close to winning it,” Dumelo said. “This is not like some Bantama seat, or a Mampong or an Ejisu seat that we know to be traditionally NPP. The Ayawaso West Wuogon is a seat we are going to win. I am not going to win it, it is the NDC that is going to win it. I expect to win…with a margin of 54.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.