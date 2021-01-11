Diasporian News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: NDC Diaspora Supporters Union

NDC diaspora congratulates speaker Alban Bagbin, demand for inquiry into Techiman and other killings

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

We the Diaspora Supporters Union of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wish to congratulate you Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin on your assumption of the high office of Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament of the 4th republic.



We have particularly followed events leading to your nomination and election on the floor of Parliament. We took note of the stiff contest and the subsequent attempts to disrupt the democratic process that led to your election.



We are elated that you emerged the winner in the end and wish to congratulate you for this remarkable achievement obtained through hard work and an indication that you appeal to both sides of the House.



While we note this momentous and joyful experience, we want to use this opportunity to call on your high office to take measures to institute a Parliamentary enquiry into the events that led to the killing of seven (7) innocent citizens including that of a child during the elections.



Ghana has come far in its democracy since 1992 and has just headed for its 7th election. We least expected the violent outcome as we had.

Unfortunately, the Executive arm has shown lack of will to delve into the matter and to punish the perpetrators.



We want to use this medium and opportunity to demand a full-scale enquiry that would unearth the circumstances leading to the killing, and to punish those who would be found culpable.



We wish you well and are hopeful of your action in our humble demand.

Thank you.