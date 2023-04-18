NDC constituency executives suspended for hooting at MP during Mahama's visit

Politics of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region is embroiled in a dispute following the suspension of some of the constituency executives by the Regional Executives.



The executives have been suspended for allegedly hooting at the incumbent MP for the area, Kofi Arko Nokoe, during a recent visit by former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com, the suspended executives include the Chairman, Emmanuel Ennor Kwofie, the Secretary, Gideon Ansah Mensah, and Organiser, one Obosu.



They have been accused of showing indiscipline during the former president's visit when some members of the party in a particular T-shirt allegedly hooted at the sitting MP, causing those present huge embarrassment. The chairman's wife's supporters, who reportedly want to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries, were among those who hooted at the incumbent MP while he was with the former president.



In a statement issued by the Regional Secretariat of the party and signed by its Secretary, Joseph Nelson, confirmed the suspension. The statement noted that the campaign tour of ex-President Mahama in the area on March 26, 2023, witnessed an unfortunate incident, and a circular was issued from the Regional Secretariat cautioning that no parliamentary aspirant should be allowed to use the occasion to campaign for themselves.



The statement added that as the Constituency Chairman, Emmanuel Ennor Kwofie, had the responsibility to ensure compliance with the party's directive and protect the party from public ridicule, which did not happen. Therefore, the Regional Executives at their meeting on April 6, 2023, and in reference to Article 48 Clause 8 subsection ‘C’ of the party’s constitution, took a decision to suspend him for a period of three months. The chairman's suspension takes immediate effect, and his case will be referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the region for adjudication.



It is noteworthy that some branch executives of NDC in the constituency previously expressed their displeasure with the regional executives for allegedly trying to let the incumbent MP go unopposed in the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries.



Meanwhile, the constituency chairman according to the Daily Guide report has refused to comment on the matter.



GA/SARA