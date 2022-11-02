NDC condemns ransack of party headquarters

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the action of some unfaced thugs who reportedly broke into the party’s national headquarters at Adabraka on Monday, October 31 October 2022.



In the early hours of Monday, October 31, a group of persons clad in red, had their way into the party’s national headquarters and went to the office of its Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, and made away with a prepaid metre.



The reports have it that the spokesperson of the group quickly addressed the crowd that accompanied him and threatened to deal with the Deputy General Secretary for allegedly installing a prepaid metre in her office.



However, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says they will take legal actions against such perpetrators for involving in such criminality.



“Leadership of the NDC wish to condemn, in no uncertain terms, this blatant act of thuggery and criminality and will take immediate steps to involve the law enforcement agencies to deal with the miscreants and their sponsors.



“The party will take additional steps to identify all who entered the premises to carry out this dastardly act and to subject them to the disciplinary measures provided by the party’s constitution,” said the statement.



It stressed that no member in his or her capacity has the right to attack any leader of the party for any reason.



“Any attack on a national officer is an attack on the entire leadership of the party. And any of those elements who are party members will be dealt with without fear or favour in accordance with the laws of the party,” it noted.