NDC chieftain and senior lecturer at University of Ghana Steve Ahiawordor dead

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed the death of the University of Ghana’s senior Political Science lecturer, Prof Steve Kofi Mensah Ahiawordor.



Family sources who confirmed his death say they will issue an official announcement in line with family traditions.



The lecturer, who was also a lawyer, was a chieftain of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region and in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



He was a board member of the National Health Insurance Authority, (NHIA) under the late Atta Mills administration and later a board member at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) under the John Mahama administration, a family source told MyNewsGh.com.



The late academic held a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ghana in 1981.



Ahiawordor held a Certificate In American Foreign Policy Decision Making from the University Of Michigan in 1995.



In the same year, he was called to the Ghana Bar as a Barrister At Law, at the Ghana School of Law.



In 1993, he obtained an M.Phil degree In Political Science from the University Of Ghana.



The deceased has been the subject of numerous false death reportage in the past.