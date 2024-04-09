‘Mahama is a listening president’ – GUTA president

Politics of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The president of the Ghana Union of Traders' Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng, had nothing but praise for former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, during an engagement on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.



Dr Obeng praised the leadership qualities of Mahama, describing the former president as a leader who is humble and respectful.



The GUTA president went on to narrate how Mahama once received them in his office and praised them for an advice they gave him regarding a project.



“We are among the first group of people who came to visit you at the castle when you became the vice president. And if you remember, your own friend Ofori was there… and we talked in details."





he added “One thing I observed from that meeting was that you took your time and listened. Your Excellency, you remember that when we were talking about how you were going to finance your Savannah project?.



“We had said that, how are you going to finance it? And then we suggested that we have to go to the (sic) fund, which is being misused, and you listened to us. You remember what you said? You said ‘Knowledge is not in one person's head’… this showed that you are a listening president.”



Watch the GUTA president’s remarks in the video below:





BAI/ ADG