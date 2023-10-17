NDC calls on corporate Ghana to support the victims of Akosombo dam spillage

Politics of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on the government to provide immediate support to the victims of the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.



Thousands of residents in the Volta region, including South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, and Asuogyaman, found their homes submerged following the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, which began on September 15.



During a "Moment of Truth" press conference held at the party's headquarters on Monday, October 16, the NDC expressed its solidarity with the affected communities. The party reiterated a call previously made by former President John Dramani Mahama for the government and relevant agencies to take urgent action and provide assistance to those affected by the spillage.



Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's National Communications Officer, called on the government, the Volta River Authority (VRA), and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to address the dire situation faced by the victims.



"Before we delve into the main subject matter for today's encounter, we wish to first express our heartfelt sympathies to our brothers and sisters in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region who have been displaced by the devastating spillage from the Akosombo Dam.



“Even as we sympathize with the victims of this disaster, we wish to reiterate the important call made by our Flag-bearer and leader, H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, for the government of Ghana to act through the Volta River Authority (VRA), the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and other relevant agencies to immediately provide the necessary support for residents in the affected communities. This must be done as a matter of urgency to alleviate the plight of our suffering compatriots,” he said.







