General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: My News GH

NDC blew GHc1.7million on election collation with no results to show - Atubiga

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga

It has come to light that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) spent a whopping GHC 1.7 million on its IT team that was tasked with the collation of results of the 2020 General Elections.



According to Communications Member Stephen Atubiga who is a leading member of the NDC, notwithstanding the huge spending, the IT failed to do a proper satisfactory collation of the results.



He revealed that the IT system handling the NDC’s collation crushed, leaving the NDC with no collated results which helped the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to cheat the NDC by padding the results for itself.



This failure to properly collate the results is one of the reasons, in his opinion, why the NDC failed to win the 2020 Elections both at the Presidential and Parliamentary levels.



For Mr Atubiga, the NDC and its flagbearer, John Mahama, were betrayed by prominent people and stakeholders who were trusted to act in the interest of the party, wondering why some national executives would not resign to “save face”.



Mr Atubiga wondered why between 450 and 650 ‘pinksheets’ could go missing from the NDC’s headquarters, alleging that NDC copies of pink sheets were reportedly sold to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) so as to help the NPP win.



Mr Atubiga has been critical of key NDC members following the defeat of former President John Mahama in the 2020 Presidential Election.



