NDC achievements in ‘Green Book’ not for only one person - Koku Anyidoho claims

Koku Anyidoho,is a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, claims the projects captured in the infamous ‘Green Book’ document released by ex President John Dramani Mahama’s administration was not executed by one person alone.



According to him, some projects such as the University of Ghana Medical Center(UGMC) and several infrastructure projects were former President John Evans-Atta Mills initiatives and not Mr. Mahama.



“Heritage fund, all those things…who did it, 34 months single digit inflation, who did it?” he questioned.



“If people will not mention his name, me I will mention his name, I will mention his name…he did things, people did things”, he said on Asempa FM today 27th July 2020 monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Continuing, he said “let’s give credit when credit is due, let’s give honour where honour is due. President Mills did a lot…the Petroleum Revenue Management Act of 2011…who was President in 2011, come on”.



He added that the Green Book was an achievement of the NDC and not one person.



“It was the achievement of the NDC. I’m not going to go into details. It was the achievement of the NDC”, he stressed.



He added, "NDC was founded by Jerry Rawlings. When we are telling a story, we will tell the stories or President Rawlings, we will tell the stories of Atta-Mills. We will tell the stories of President Mahama.”



“20 years down the line, whoever will be the President of the NDC, we will tell that story”, he concluded.

