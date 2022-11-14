NDC Youth Forum declares support for Afriyie Ankrah

Politics of Monday, 14 November 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Forum has thrown its weight behind the former director of elections of the party, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, for the party’s general secretary position in the upcoming national executive elections.



In a statement issued by its secretary, Osman Iddrisu Banpuori, the forum said that Afriyie Ankrah through his service to the party has proven that he is the right man for the job.



The group added that Afriyie Ankrah, a former minister for sports, is the only person among the persons who will be contesting for the general secretary position who can assure the party’s victory in the 2024 elections.



“The forum is imbibed with his strategy, charisma, and commitment to service for the party as well as his enviable vision that seeks to pull all party members along which we hope would give our great party a resounding victory come 2024.



“In preparations into the 2024 election, the party needs a GENERAL SECRETARY that people can rally behind, approach and rely on to deliver victory for this great party and we are convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has these pedigrees to soldier the party into victory.



“The Youth Forum is convinced that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has the impeccable track record to become the next NDC chief scribe. With what we know you are capable of doing, we have at the back of our minds that it would be a one-touch victory if you are finally voted into office,” parts of the statement, read.



The youth, therefore, urged delegates of the party to vote massively for Afriyie Ankrah in the December 17, 2022, national executive elections of the party.



Afriyie Ankrah is expected to face stiff competition from the ex-Deputy Minister of Finance and former Propaganda Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey and the current Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Peter Otokunor.



Over 63 percent of participants in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb in October 2022 said that the current Director of Elections of the NDC should be the replacement of the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



