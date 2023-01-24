NDC Tamale South Constituency chairman descends on Asiedu Nketiah, Fifi Kwetey over Haruna Iddrisu's removal

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

The Tamale South Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdul Rauf, has said that he and his constituents will not accept the decision of the national executive of the party to replace Haruna Iddrisu as the minority leader.



According to him, if the party fails to rescind its decision, he will lead the party’s faithful in his constituency to vote against it in the 2024 general elections.



Abdul Rauf, who was speaking to the media at the NDC Tamale South Constituency office, accused the national chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, of orchestrating the removal of Haruna Iddrisu.



“We would not accept this decision. Asiedu Nketiah is responsible for this. Asiedu Nketiah, I want to remind you today, when you became the general secretary, you did not have a pesewa to give to anybody but we gave the chairmanship to you.



“Now you are big man, you want to punish people. What nonsense. If you are national chairman and so what. Asiedu Nketiah, I want to tell you, I am the constituency chairman, I don’t care about you or Fifi Kwetey,” he said.



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Abaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.



