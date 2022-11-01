NDC Polls: The wisdom of Solomon has nothing to do with the age of Methuselah - Otokunor

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed confidence in his bid to become the party’s next General Secretary.



Explaining why he is a stronger contender in the race, although he is the youngest person vying for the soon-to-be-vacant position of the party, he said age is the least of things that should be used to determine his capabilities.



Speaking to GhanaWeb TV’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese on the Election Desk, Dr. Peter Otokunor stated that if it had to do simply with age, Methuselah would have been preferred over King Solomon in the Bible when it comes to the display of wisdom.



“Let me emphasize that the wisdom of Solomon has nothing to do with the age of Methuselah. You don’t need to be old before you become efficient. Is Ghana huger than France? The Facebook that you’re on, the internet that you’re on, the website that you are on, they were all generated by young people,” he said.



Dr. Peter Otokunor further stated that it is his firm belief that young people should be allowed to showcase what they are made of.



“I think that young people should be allowed to grow because look at President Akufo-Addo, he is almost 78 or something. You have seen the bizarre performance, the disgraceful performance he and Bawumia have offered to this country. So, age is just a number; it does not signify competence,” he added.



He also spoke about some issues that bother on internal NDC politics, as well as on a few national subjects.



