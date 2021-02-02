General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC, Mahama not interested in results of a flawed election – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has disclosed the purpose for which the party’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama is at the Supreme Court.



Asiedu Nketia who is one of two witnesses in the 2020 election petition hearing told the court on Monday, February 1, 2021, that the party and its candidate John Dramani Mahama rejected the results of the elections because the process leading to the generation of the results were flawed.



He stated that the change of figures by the EC is an admission that the polls were flawed.



He intimated that the party and John Mahama would have accepted the results if they were satisfied with the process.



“My lord we are not interested in winning or losing a flawed election, we want to be winners of an election that is credible,” he told the court.



Asiedu Nketia who was undergoing cross-examination denied claims that he called the elections for John Mahama.



“I stand by every word, punctuation, and sentence that relates to me, Aseidu Nketia. There is nowhere I indicated definitively that the petitioner has won the election.”



“What I said was that we have won the majority of seats in parliament and that we are cruising for victory and that is precisely what has shown out in all the various speeches.”



He further explained that prior to the declaration by the EC, all signs pointed to an NDC victory.



“In all elections held before this one, the candidate which wins and controls parliament ends up winning the elections,” he added.







