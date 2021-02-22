General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

NDC Lawyer, Dominic Ayine asked to purge contempt by Supreme Court

Dominic Ayine is counsel for John Mahama in the ongoing Election Petition

Lawyer for the National Democratic Congress, Dominic Ayine has been asked to purge his contempt by the Supreme Court.



Dominic Ayine mounted the box on Monday February 22, 2021 over some utterances he made to journalists last week in the ongoing election petition.



Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Kwasi Anin Yeboah asked Dominic Ayine to make an apology to the media for the comments he had earlier made.



"We want him to retract and apologise through the same medium which he made those comments and we will come back on Thursday [February 25, 2021] on the matter



