NAPO is NPP’s best bet to deliver maximum votes in Ashanti Region – Ben Ephson

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Pollster Ben Ephson says he is convinced that Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will select Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.



He believes that the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections is hoping to maximize their votes in their stronghold and the energy minister has the personality to canvass more votes for the party.



“You can pick other Ashantis. There are other MPs from the Ashanti Region but you’ll need to pick someone who can give you the maximum votes and I think the work that Dr Bawumia and his team are said to have done, Opoku Prempeh will give Bawumia maximum votes among the possible running mates from Ashanti.



"If you take away Opoku Prempeh, and based on the work I’ve done, I don’t think Adutwum would get maximum votes. I think if you’re ranking, Adutwum will be your third or fourth. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will be second,” he said on Accra-based Joy News.



Ben Ephson indicated that the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s team has through their research identified that Dr Opoku Prempeh will make the cut because he won all the votes in the polls the Bawumia team organized.