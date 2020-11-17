General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NABCo beneficiaries take aptitude test for GRA permanent job

Nation Builders Corps

The Ghana Revenue Authority has begun processes to co-opt the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) personnel within GRA as permanent staff.



A memo from the Human Resource Department of the GRA has directed heads of department, area managers, among others to begin an online aptitude test today that will enable the interns to be recruited as permanent employees.



“We wish to inform you that Management has given approval for Nabco Interns to be recruited into the main GRA Operations.



“As part of the selection process, all NABCo Interns will take an online Aptitude Test on 17th November 2020. Consequently, Area Office Managers are to arrange for Halls that can comfortably accommodate Interns in their offices whilst observing all COVID-19 protocols.”



This comes on the heels of assurances given to Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) programme to put them in permanent jobs in both public and private sectors.



The Nation Builders Corps is a government initiative that seeks to solve graduate unemployment in the country. Beneficiaries currently enjoy a fixed monthly stipend of 700 Ghana Cedi.

