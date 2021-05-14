‘Vote-buying NABCO policy has collapsed’ - ILAPI boss

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

President of policy think tank Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie, has noted that the Nation Builders Corps, which was established to create jobs opportunity for graduates, is near collapse.



He said although the original plan was to help beneficiaries establish their own businesses, the initiative is faced with financial constraints.



He indicated that the initiative is indebted to several beneficiaries and has no more to pay them.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that the policy from the onset was not rewarding and was a vote-buying policy.



The Nation Builders Corps, also known as NABCO, is an initiative introduced by the government of Ghana to provide jobs to unemployed post-secondary school graduates to solve various social problems in both private and public sectors and build their skills to promote economic growth in the country.



NABCO’s central focus was to create employment avenues and opportunities for young people who hold diplomas or degrees from accredited tertiary institutions.



But the policy has lost its relevance and several persons have given up due to frustration.



Mr. Kwofie told the host that despite the pledge to employ 100,000 beneficiaries, it could not meet that demand.



He further stated that the free senior school policy is facing serious challenges because the government is broke and no resources to manage some aspects of the policy.



He added that NABCO had no future and after exposing the gaps, he was threatened by some members of the ruling party.



He is now demanding accountability and has challenged the Auditor-General to conduct a forensic audit into the management of the policy.



He said it is also for the government to give evidence of the impact of the policy top the unemployed youth of the country.



He said it would be a waste of resources if we are unable to detail the benefits of the NABCO.