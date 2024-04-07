'My seventh position on the ballot paper affirms that I’m the 'Cristiano Ronaldo of Ejisu' – Kwesi Nyantakyi

General News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

The former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has expressed optimism about winning the upcoming parliamentary by-election for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



Speaking to the media after the balloting for the New Patriotic Party's primaries for the by-election, Kwesi Nyantakyi indicated that his number 7 position on the ballot paper signifies that he is the person to represent the people of Ejisu in Ghana’s parliament.



The former president of GFA likened his number 7 position on the ballot paper to the iconic Manchester United and Real Madrid number 7 footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.



“I had indicated to you all on the day I submitted my form that I was the Cristiano Ronaldo of Ejisu and God has perfected it,” he said.



He also maintained that the number 7 biblically represents hard work, dedication, and excellence which are all virtues he would be bringing on board to help the people of Ejisu.



“The number seven jersey number I took represents my brilliance, eloquence, hard work, and excellence in football as we transfer into politics. God spent six days to create the world and rested on the 7th day. And so, it means that my coming signifies that the people of Ejisu will take a rest whilst I assume or continue the hard work for them,” he said.



Kwesi Nyantakyi reiterated, “In philosophy, seven also means wisdom, truthfulness, hard work, intellectuality, etc. And so, if you are not an intelligent man, or a hard-working or a wise person, you are not associated with seven”.



About the Ejisu by-election:



The Ejisu Constituency seat became vacant following the sudden demise of the sitting Member of Parliament, John Kumah.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has however, set April 13, 2024, for its primaries to elect a parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu Constituency.



The nine (9) aspirants who have filed nominations, according to the constituency chairman, includes Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Abena Pokuaa Amoah, Portia Acheampong, wife of the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC, and Aaron Prince Duah.



Others are Kwasi Nyantakyi (former Ghana Football Association President), Dr. Evans Dua, Helena Mensah (PM for the Ejisu Municipal Assembly), Kwabena Boateng, and Maame Yaa Aboagye.



Watch his remarks in the video below:





