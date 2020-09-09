Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: GNA

My records at TMA attest to my quality - Ashai Odamtten

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, NDC Tema East parliamentary candidate

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema East parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says his records and achievements at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) is an attestation of his quality.



Mr Odamtten, who is the immediate past Municipal Chief Executive of TMA, said he served Ghana, the Metropolis, and the residents of Tema well when he was heading the Assembly, indicating that he would equally represent the people of Tema East well when voted as the Member of Parliament for the area in the December 7 general elections.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency he revealed that every decision he made was in best interest of TMA, saying, “I Isaac Ashai Odamtten at all times when I was the MCE for Tema, took decisions in the best interest of TMA, I will say it boldly anywhere I go without fear or favour”.



Recounting some of his achievements, Mr Odamtten indicated that under his watch TMA nearly quadrupled its internally generated revenue in accordance with his vision to transform the harbour cum industrial city and wean it off the District Assembly Common Fund.



According to him, because of his efficient and effective leadership, for three consecutive years, the Assembly was ranked first in the annual Ghana District Assembly League table.



As a trained teacher, I also delivered modern educational infrastructure in the Metropolis which increased access to quality education and helped in the eradication of the school shift system, he said.



Other achievements, he said included investments in Water, Health and Sanitation (WASH) infrastructure, construction of an ultra-modern maternity ward at the Tema General Hospital, and number of CHPS compounds.



Security wise, the Tema East NDC candidate noted that as the chairperson of the Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC), he led members to implement policies that expanded, resourced, as well as constructed strategic security installations to improve upon the safety and security of the Metropolis.



Mr Odamtten said his good works and quality led to his election as the president of the National Association of Local Authorities (NALAG), a position he used to champion a nation-wide local economic development.



For him, he was the best candidate for the Tema East constituency as he was offering residents, trustworthy leadership, with a promise to build a new politics defined by inclusiveness, active constituent participation and belonging.



He said he was not surprised that his contenders were doing all they could in their powers to tag him with awarding a corruptible revenue collection contract.



“I am not afraid at all at the propaganda because I know that the MP knowing that he faces defeat is doing everything possible to marshal state resources against me but I am not perturbed because victory is mine, my people know how I served them”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.