My mum’s track record speaks for her – Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s son

Son of the newly appointed running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang has patted the back of the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for choosing his mother, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his right-hand person for the upcoming December polls.



According to him, the track records of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang are enough to prove how competent and well prepared she is for the job. He’s therefore self-assured that the country will flourish should the two – John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang win the December 7 polls.



Taking to his social media platform - Facebook, to comment on the subject, he said “President Mahama is visionary and bold for making this choice, if I say so myself. Of course, I am biased, but I am confident that Prof will work with him to bring greatness to Ghana if elected. The historical aspect of the decision is not lost on me either. Prof has never been a token person; her pedigree and record speak for themselves”.



Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang indicated that this year’s campaign will be based on track records rather than the 'normal' spewing out of insults on other political candidates.



“As far as it is possible, this campaign will be based on track records, ideas, and policy. Be prepared to respond to criticism of your side instead of simply dishing it out to others. Thankfully, facts don't lie. Let the debate, strategies, and general politics continue,” he said.



