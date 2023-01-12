My leadership has led to growth in agric sector - Afriyie Akoto brags

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who has resigned as Minister for Food and Agriculture, has reiterated his claim that under his stewardship as Minister, Ghana’s agriculture sector has seen growth.



In a statement on social media announcing his resignation and its acceptance by the President, Afriyie Akoto, while expressing his appreciation to Ghanaians for their support during his tenure as Minister, explained that he implemented and championed major agricultural programmes that have resulted in the growth of the sector.



“Under the leadership of the Akufo-Addo-led administration, I implemented and championed major agricultural intervention programmes which have led to the growth of the sector over the years,” he stated.



Even though Afriyie Akoto implemented the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme and other policies, his claim of growing the sector has often been contested. Skyrocketing prices of agriculture products have been cited to counter his claim of bumper harvests and the abundance of food as a result of growth in the sector. Notwithstanding, he insisted that the sector flourished under his administration.



His resignation, predictably, is to enable him to focus on his ambition of becoming president of the country.