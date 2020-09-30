Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Murder of Prof Benneh: 3 persons discharged, 2 others caged

The three persons have been discharged by the Kaneshie District Court

Three out of the four persons who were arrested in relation to the death of the University of Ghana law lecturer, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, have been discharged.



The three discharged were, Christian Pobee, 32, cleaner; Isaac Botchwey, 41, houseboy; cleaner; and Adams Mensah Mansur, 52, gardener.



James Nana Womba, 26, who was among the first four in court previously and one Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah have now been provisionally charged for murder and conspiracy.



In court on Wednesday, the prosecution led by Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, withdrew the earlier charge and substituted with the new one.



He told the court that, their investigations did not incriminate the three persons and prayed for them to be discharged.



He said Womba upon investigation confessed to collaborating with Nkansah and two others who are on the run to commit the crime.



The prosecutor, Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, asked the court to remand them as investigations were still ongoing in the case.



The Kaneshie District Court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botchway Circuit Court judge sitting with additional responsibility as magistrate while adjourning the case to October 14, issued a bench warrant for the arrested of the two who are at large.



The court subsequently remanded the two into police custody, to enable the police to conduct further investigations into the suspected murder.



Kasapa News Court correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the charges were read to them but the pleas of the accused persons were not taken.





