Source: Nkilgi FM

Muntawakilu never hired 'warriors' to escort people to EC’s registration centres- NDC

Member of Parliament for Damongo Consstituency, Adam Mutawakilu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region has rubbished accusations by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Adam Mutawakilu hired warriors to escort Ivorians to register in the constituency.



A statement signed by the NDC Communication Officer for the Damongo Constituency Mr Mumuni Yahaya Kiyoyo on 21st July, 2020 and copied to Bole based Nkilgi FM said; “We reject in the strongest possible terms the allegations of the NPP and their constituency chairman who has suddenly found his voice. The NDC and Hon. Muntawakilu has not and will never engage in such. Such activities are known by the people of Damongo to be done only by the NPP”.



The NPP Chairman for the Damongo Constituency Alhaji Adam Braimah addressed a press conference on 21st July, 2020 and accused the Damongo MP of being the brain behind the arrest of two young men with guns in the constituency who they claim were arrested while escorting paid Ivorians into the constituency for registering.



The NPP said the two gun wielding men arrested by the military in Damongo are members of the NDC contracted by Hon. Muntawakilu to escort aliens to register in the constituency.



Alhaji Adam Braimah also accused the Damongo Constituency organiser of the NDC and two other executives of visiting Kabilma, a community in the Bole-Bamboi constituency and paying Ivorian miners the sum of GHc5,000 to enter into the Damongo Constituency and register as voters at the Kojokura registration center.



The NDC Chairman also said the NDC also paid GHc100.00 each to six warriors to escort the said miners to the Kojokura community.



But Mr Mumuni Yahaya Kiyoyo counter accused the NPP of paying people to register in the Damongo Constituency.



“We are aware that a man Called Capacity is being used by Abu Jinapor and the NPP to pay GHc400.00 and a sewing machines each to aliens in Tamale, Kumasi, Accra and Kpawunto, Kawanpe, and Babatukuma in Kintampo north to come and register in Damongo. We shall stop them” the statement added.



“How come since yesterday, the NPP has been issuing conflicting statements on the same issue? How come the constituency executives have to call a press conference to address an issue already addressed by their regional chairman and Communications Director at a press conference yesterday even after the MCE for west Gonja who is also a member of the NPP addressed the press on the same issue?”.

