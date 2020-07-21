General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Move away from fire service, ambulance journalism - Affail Monney to media

GJA President, Dr Roland Affail Monney

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Roland Affail Monney, has advised journalists to be on top of their game while reporting on issues pertaining to human trafficking in the country.



According to him, media professionals have to sharpen their focus on human trafficking until the canker is totally eradicated.



This winnable war, he said, can only be achieved on a sustainable basis.



"Human trafficking blatantly violates Article 15 of the 1992 constitution. Human trafficking does not only violate this...but also disgrace human beings who are the immediate bearers of God. So if the media are to be effective in this fight, we should move away from fire service or ambulance journalism, which means, we talk about human trafficking when it occurs but we need to sustain the fight".



"Sustainability is a key element in this fight. So while we depart from the ambulance of fire service journalism, we need to sharpen our focus on human trafficking," Mr Monney added.



He made this remark at the launch of the World Day against trafficking in persons in Accra Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



Speaking on the theme "stakeholders act now to end human trafficking amidst COVID-19 in Ghana," Mr Monney asked journalists, as part of their mandate to name and shame perpetrators of crime in the society, should do same to help eradicate this menace that has engulfed the country.



The GJA president also called on the media to equally educate people on the subject so they know that human trafficking is not only a criminal act but also drags the country backward.

