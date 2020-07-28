General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

GJA opens book of condolence in memory of Doris Dartey

The late Dr Doris Yaa Dartey

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will today, open a book of condolence at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC) in Accra in memory of Dr Doris Yaa Dartey, the late veteran journalist.



This would be preceded by a short in memoriam at the Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie Conference Hall of the GIPC, a statement issued by the GJA General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, on Saturday said.



The late Dr Dartey died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a period of illness.



The statement said the National Executive of the GJA, senior editors and the inky fraternity in general, as well as representatives of media partners, were expected to attend the ceremony and sign the Book of Condolence.



The late Dr Dartey worked in various capacities in the media industry in a career that spanned more than four decades. She was a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) before travelling abroad for further studies and living there for a long period.



On her return to Ghana, Dr Dartey served as a member and, subsequently, chairperson of the Board of the state-owned Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). She was also a member of the National Media Commission (NMC), serving as one of two representatives of the GJA on the Commission.



Dr Dartey practised journalism as a columnist in the Weekly Spectator for almost a decade and also wrote many feature articles in other media outlets on a wide range of issues of national importance.



“In service to the GJA, Dr Dartey responded to the call to duty with alacrity and discharged her assignments with the utmost diligence, dedication, commitment and joy”, the statement said.



For almost a decade, she served as a member and, later, chairperson of the GJA Media Awards Committee, while discharging other invaluable services as consultant and facilitator at training programmes and other activities organised by the GJA.



“There is no doubt that the death of Dr Dartey is a big loss to the media fraternity in Ghana and the entire nation. The GJA will forever remember and cherish Dr Dartey for her good deeds towards the Association.”



“While wishing her safe journey to meet her Maker, we wish to express our deepest condolence to the bereaved family”, the statement said.





