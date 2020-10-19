General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: GNA

GJA to hold memorial service for late Dr Aikins

The late Dr Isaac Godwin Kweku Aikins

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will hold a memorial service on Tuesday, October 20, for the late Dr Isaac Godwin Kweku Aikins.



The late Dr Aikins was the first Ghanaian General Manager of the Ghana News Agency.



The memorial service will be held at 1000 hours prompt at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.



A statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the GJA General Secretary said the ceremony would be attended by past and present staff of the GNA, members of the media fraternity, especially retired and senior journalists and family members of the deceased.



It said the event would be held under strict COVID-19 safety protocols and urged all sympathisers to endeavour to attend.



The late Dr Aikins, who was formerly known as Dr George Tutu Anim until he changed his name, died on October 2, 2020 at the age of 91. After joining the GNA in 1958, he was appointed General Manager in 1961.



He rendered enormous service to the GJA from 1962 to 1964 and served as the General Secretary of the Association of Ghanaian Journalists, which preceded the GJA.



Later, after joining UNESCO, he used his influence in the organization to support media development in Ghana. In 2006, he served as Chairman of the GJA Media Awards Committee.



In August 2019, at the celebration of the GJA 70th anniversary at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, his family announced in his honour a sponsorship package for a GJA Award category on “Ethical Journalism” with a prize worth Ghc9,000 to mark his 90th birthday that year.



Indeed, the GJA has lost an illustrious son who deserves pride of place in the annals of the Association.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.