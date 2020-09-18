General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Most Okada operators are already NDC members - Sam Pyne

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Samuel Payne

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Samuel Pyne has said the opposition party’s intention to legalize the “Okada” business in the country won’t affect his party in any way.



According to him, most of the people engaged in the “Okada” business are already members of the NDC hence there is no need for his party NPP to be worried about threats it may affect its electoral fortunes.



The issue of legalizing Okada business in the country has become very prominent recently after Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress Mr. John Dramani Mahama promised he will legalize it when voted into power in the forthcoming polls.



His promise has however, received lot of praise from particularly people in that line of business.



Meanwhile, the ruling NPP which ridiculed the policy at the initial stage has finally promised to offer them vehicles it termed less risky venture on work and pay basis.



But speaking with GBC radio programme “Behind the News” monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the scribe of the NPP in the Ashanti Region Mr. Samuel Payne categorically stated that, the policy as suggested by John Mahama won’t affect voting in the region.



“Let me be very honest with you, the majority of the people who use “okada” are already with the NDC so this thing is not going to change anything”, he said.



According to Sam Payne, as the scribe of the party in the Ashanti Region, he is privy to data in the region hence there is enough evidence to show that indeed people in the “okada” business are already with the NDC hence there is no need to worry over the matter.



He further stated that since these riders do not form majority of the total population in his region, nothing could change the chances of his party wining the up-coming elections.





