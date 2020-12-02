General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Specialised quadricycle for okada riders not to spite Mahama's policy - CODA

The quadricycles were outdoored as part of the CODA Drive initiative

Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has dispelled claims that government’s newly introduced specialised four-seater quadricycle is an attempt to disrupt an Okada policy by the opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, it was only an innocent attempt to resolve transportation challenges in some parts of the country.



He said during the formulation and implementation of the policy, former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress did not, for a moment come, into the picture.



Speaking on Point Blank on CitiNews Jerry Ahmed Shaib said “before starting this project, I did not in a minute contemplate anything in reference to (John Mahama). All we thought of doing was run a commercial transport system that will support the people in the outskirts.”



He said the new transport system which is to run in specific regions in the southern zone. The regions are Oti, Volta, Greater Accra, Central, Western and Western North.



Adding that it was also an attempt to empower commercial driver and reduce unemployment in the country.



“…support commercial drivers but how are we going to support them? We first of all have to provide them with these vehicles and give them the necessary support with reference to funding. So, it means that we buy for them and then we run it on a hire-purchase basis,” Ahmed Shaib explained.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, who has put in a second term bid to seek re-election on December 7, announced his plans to legalise the operations of commercial motor riders, once elected.



Shortly after that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also made a similar proposition to offer new cars to okada riders on a lease basis.



According to the Vice President, Okada was a risky business and he was keen on offering a safer avenue.





