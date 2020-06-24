General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

More schools lacking PPEs – GNAT

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, says his checks across various Senior High Schools have proven that not all schools are covered with the supply of PPEs.



Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Musah said per the pocket of information he’s gathered from the grounds, several schools are lacking the critical accoutrements to protect the student population, teaching and non-teaching staff.



“I went to three schools yesterday, WASS, PRESEC and one other, and the general condition was satisfactory. It was only the third school that I realised that they were not checking the temperature of visitors and I escalated the matter and brought it to the attention of the Head, which was resolved.



“However, we’re informed that not all schools have received the PPEs. One school I went to yesterday, they told me that the Assembly is yet to deliver the PPEs.



“Its early days yet, and we’re giving them the benefit of hindsight. From next week the SHSs have no excuse to tell the public they are still lacking PPEs



His observation is in contrast with the Ministry of Education & GES claims that its satisfied with Deployment of Items to Senior High Schools.



The Ministry of Education says it has had a generally good report from the regions in respect of the government’s supply of PPEs to schools in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as Form 3 and Form 2 Gold track students in senior high schools across the country return to school.



It will be recalled that in May 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced to the nation that educational institutions would be reopened in a phased manner as the nation sought to return to normal following the imposition of various restrictions in the wake of the Covid-19 in Ghana. All final year students in the country reported to school on Monday 15th June 2020, whilst SHS 3 and Form 2 Gold Track students were to report on Monday 22nd June 2020. Finally, JHS3 students are to report to school on Monday 29th June 2020.



A statemnt issued by the Ministry indicated that over 80% of the PPEs have been delivered to schools and that deliveries are ongoing.



“A total of 334 teams have been constituted to monitor and support schools during this reopening and to provide feedback to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES).







“The items include temperature guns, face masks, Veronica buckets, sanitizers, tissue paper and hand washing soap. The coordination for the delivery of the items was done under the auspices of the the President’s Team on Re-opening headed by the Senior Minister, and included consultations with the Regional and District Directors of Education, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS), faith-based organizations, teacher unions, the National Buffer Stock Company Ltd and various NGOs and Civil Society Organisations.



According the Ministry, all schools are mapped to health facilities within its locality and each school has the contact of their health officer. In the case of a suspected case, schools have instructions to liaise with the Health care facility for them to handle the situation.





