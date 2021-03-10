Health News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: GNA

Miss Health Queen calls for attention on chronic diseases amid coronavirus

File photo

Ms Priscilla Serwaa Manu, 2020 Miss Health Ghana, has called for more attention to be given to preventing or reducing the risk of chronic diseases amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



She said this at a health screening exercise organized by Lamrock Agency, organisers of the Miss Health Ghana pageantry in collaboration with B&B Medical Laboratories Limited and the Women Wing of the National Physician Assistant Students Association of Ghana (PASAG).



The health screening exercise was held under the theme: “Reducing the risk of preventable chronic diseases amidst Covid-19 pandemic for improved health and well-being”.



Ms Manu said people with underlying diseases had been the major casualties since the insurgence of the pandemic and underscored the need for a ‘special attention’ and care for people with such conditions.



“It is very important to prioritize healthy wellbeing during these moments of COVID-19 especially with some chronic diseases, which are preventable.



“You need to develop the habit of regular checkup to reduce the risk of being diagnosed with some chronic diseases and also galvanize other members of the family to do the same because we are not in normal times,” she told some beneficiaries at the health screening at Nii Boi Town in Accra.



Mr Charles Nii Lartey, Assemblyman for the Nii Bio Electoral Area, was grateful to the Queen and other organisers for the health screening for his community members.



He urged members of the community to prioritize their wellbeing and keep their environments clean, something he was unhappy about.



Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, in her address stated the determination to spearhead various good health advocacy programmes to further sensitise the public about the need for healthy living amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



More than 500 community members at the screening exercise were checked for some chronic diseases including Diabetes, Hypertension, and Hepatitis B.