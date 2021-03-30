Minority’s justification for approving Ofori-Atta disappointing – Adongo

Politics of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

The NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has described as disappointing the reasons by the minority for the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister.



Some supporters of the opposition NDC have expressed their disappointment in the NDC members on the Appointments Committee for supporting the approval of Mr Ofori-Atta.



Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu in seconding the motion for the approval of the nominee by consensus on the floor stated the move is to ensure the minister carries his own cross of economic mismanagement.



But in an interview with Starr News Isaac Adongo said such a justification is sad and a disappointment.



The Bolgatanga Central MP disclosed that he stayed away from the floor on Monday to register his disapproval of the decision of the minority members of the Appointments Committee.



“I didn’t want to be seen as endorsing somebody I believe is a scam on Ghana. Ken Ofori-Atta epitomizes all that is wrong with our financial and economic sector of Ghana and I am the last person to endorse such a move.



“That is why I wanted the records to show that I was absent that is why I didn’t even go there to sign,” Mr Adongo told Starr FM’s Ibrahim Alhassan.



His comments come after the former MP for Kunbungu also slammed the leadership of the minority for approving Mr Ofori-Atta.