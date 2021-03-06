Politics of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Ministerial Vetting: We're not for sale, haven't been influenced – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has denied having been influenced and compromised with money to vote in favour of some of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s contentious ministerial nominees.



The National Communications Officer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Sammy Gyamfi, had accused the Minority Caucus betraying the party and urged the party to distrust their own MPs since, in his view, they were in Parliament for their own “parochial” agenda rather than the party’s interest.



In response to the allegation, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu issued a statement denying having been compromised.



“The past few days have been the most difficult for the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament following the approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministerial appointments”.



“Justifiably, the party’s base and grassroots are unhappy and, in some instances, have had cause to reject and even condemn the decision of the House to approve the three nominees that went through voting”, Mr Iddrisu said in the statement dated Friday, 5 March 2021.



“For many, it is unimaginable how they could pass the test in the hands of the same Minority that secured them a Speaker of Parliament from an opposite party in the Executive on the 7th January 2021.



“The leadership and entire parliamentary caucus of the NDC wishes to reiterate our commitment to the cause of the great National Democratic Congress”, the Minority Leader observed.



He said: “We expressly reaffirm our resolve to hold the Akufo-Addo government to account over the coming days, months and years for their stewardship to the Ghanaian people. This is non-negotiable”.



The Minority told its party members: “You may be disappointed in this outcome but we will not disappoint or let you down in the future”.



He added: “The Caucus has never been and would never be for sale”.



“We categorically deny all allegations of influence or favour as a consideration for the approvals in the House.



“It is important to note that we are parties of equal strength with; NDC 137 and NPP 137+1, how we wish we had just 140".



“We acted in accordance with our oath of office and in good faith and conscience”, he noted.



The Minority said they “hold dearly our founding principles of probity, accountability and social justice in our every engagement on behalf of our party”.



“The Caucus remains loyal to our base and wishes to call for restraint and calm".



“We ask all NDC faithful to have faith in the Caucus leadership as we navigate our path to recapturing the presidency in 2024".



“The Caucus would lead the vanguard with the support of our loyal grassroots".



“May we always be reminded that the things which bind us as comrades far outweigh whatever may divide us".



“We pray for calm nerves even as leadership at all levels continue to offer us direction towards our coming victory".



“Be assured that the Caucus is still the Caucus of the 6/7th January 2021 that achieved the unthinkable feat of electing the Rt. Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin as Speaker. Let’s keep the faith. May we all be measured in our utterances as we seek to rise together. God bless the great NDC”.