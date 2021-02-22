General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Ministerial Vetting: Transport, Sanitation ministers-designate face Appointment Committee today

Minister-designate for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Cecilia Abena Dapaah and Kwaku Ofori Asiamah the ministers-nominee for Sanitation and Transport respectively will today, February 22, 2021, be vetted by the Appointment Committee of Parliament.



The committee went on recess on Friday and will resume today to vet the two minister-designates.



In the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration, the two nominees held the same positions and will face questions on how the sectors fared under their watch.



With Aviation now part of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah is expected to be grilled on the Frontier Healthcare Service contract for Covid-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport.



So far, five ministers have denied knowledge about details of the contract between the company and the government of Ghana.



The committee will on Tuesday vet three nominees including Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister-designate for Public Enterprises, Works and Housing Minister of State-designate, Freda Prempeh, and Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources.



Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament has been urged to develop a template for the of Ministers.



“The speaker will have to design a template and a format. What are the questions about? Is it about professional or technical issues? Are they about policy?”, Professor Atsu Ayee, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana said on Citi FM.



On the performance of the Appointments Committee so far, he said: “I think what they have done so far is satisfactory and there is more room for improvement.”



