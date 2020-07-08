General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Mfantsipim has no coronavirus case, GHS boss erred – Assistant Headmistress

Authorities at the Mfanstipim School have denied reports of COVID-19 positive case among their students.



According to the school, their inclusion on the list of schools that have confirmed cases of the virus by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Patrick Kuma Aboagye, was a mistake.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, Assistant Headmistress of the school Agness said both the Central regional and district directorate of Health have admitted that there are no cases of the virus at the school.



“It’s not true that Mfantsipim has recorded a case of COVID-19. So we are assuring parents that there’s no case of COVID19 at Mfantsipim. When we went to seek clarification, we were told that it was a slip of tongue from the Director-General of Ghana Health Service,” she said.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has served notice SHS students whose parents have picked them from campuses over COVID-19 fears will be isolated during exams.



According to the Chairman of the GES Council Michael Nsowah, the intention of the planned action is to ensure that the students coming from home do not put their colleagues who stayed on campus at risk.



“If we are unable to contain the pandemic in schools and send the students home, are we not endangering the general community? Parents are free to take their children home but when the time comes for exams, they [Students] will be isolated,” he said.



He stressed cases of COVID-19 in secondary schools are not widespread.



“So far, from all the schools that I have visited, there’s no case of COVID-19. So far, I hope it doesn’t spread but we have 700 schools, does it mean every school must shut down? As we speak I’m in the Northern to inspect that all logistics that students were supposed to receive have been provided”.



Some Senior High Schools including the Accra Girls have confirmed cases of the virus with a teacher and a spouse being affected too.





